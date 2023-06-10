WATCH LIVE

Man's body found in east Harris County's Sheldon Reservoir, sheriff's office says

Saturday, June 10, 2023 1:42PM
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found in the water at Sheldon Reservoir in east Harris County, according to deputies.

According the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a man's body was recovered from the water near 13571 Garrett Road early Saturday.

A positive identity was not yet known. The medical examiner's office will verify the man's identity after they conduct their investigation.

Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this breaking news story. Watch ABC13 newscasts throughout the afternoon for live updates.

