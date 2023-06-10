Man's body found in east Harris County's Sheldon Reservoir, sheriff's office says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found in the water at Sheldon Reservoir in east Harris County, according to deputies.

According the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a man's body was recovered from the water near 13571 Garrett Road early Saturday.

A positive identity was not yet known. The medical examiner's office will verify the man's identity after they conduct their investigation.

