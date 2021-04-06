body found

Man's body found dumped behind E Harris Co. church with multiple stab wounds

Body of man with multiple stab wounds found dumped behind church

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Police found a man's body dumped behind a church in east Harris County, and investigators are working to determine exactly what happened.

Around 5 p.m. Monday, the Harris County Sheriff's Office discovered a dead body behind the Second Baptist Church on Wallisville Road near N Main Street after receiving a tip.

Detectives describe the body as that of a young adult man. They say he had multiple stab wounds.

At this point, deputies have not identified the victim, and the search is intensifying to find the suspect.

"The first and most important thing is getting him identified, and once we get him identified, then we can proceed with the investigation," Sgt. Greg Pinkins said.

Investigators don't know how long the body was behind the church, and are asking anyone with information to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Unfortunately, investigators do not believe there are any surveillance cameras around the church.

