Body found near disabled vehicle on 610 West Loop

BELLAIRE, Texas -- Police are looking for answers after a body was discovered in the southbound lanes of the West Loop early Wednesday morning.

The Bellaire Police Chief told Eyewitness News the body of a man was found as officers stopped to check on a disabled vehicle around 3:40 a.m.

The medical examiner was working to identify the man and how he died.

Overnight Wednesday, at least one lane was closed on 610 at the Bellaire Boulevard on-ramp as investigators worked to piece together what may have happened.

Detectives said they hope to release more information after family members have been notified.

