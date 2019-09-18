Body found near disabled vehicle on 610 West Loop

BELLAIRE, Texas -- Police are looking for answers after a body was discovered in the southbound lanes of the West Loop early Wednesday morning.
The Bellaire Police Chief told Eyewitness News the body of a man was found as officers stopped to check on a disabled vehicle around 3:40 a.m.
The medical examiner was working to identify the man and how he died.
Overnight Wednesday, at least one lane was closed on 610 at the Bellaire Boulevard on-ramp as investigators worked to piece together what may have happened.
Detectives said they hope to release more information after family members have been notified.
