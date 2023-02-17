Body in state of decomposition found in wooded area near Memorial Park, Houston police say

Houston police said it's unclear if the man's death was a homicide or not. The body was found in a state of decomposition, according to investigators.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The body of a man was found in a wooded area near Memorial Park on Friday morning, according to Houston police.

The discovery was made around 8 a.m. at 6731 Memorial Drive, not far from an exercise trail.

Investigators said the body was found in a state of decomposition.

It's unclear how or when the man died.

SkyEye flew over the scene and saw investigators moving the body out of the woods and into medical examiner's truck.

ABC13 reached out to Houston police, who said it's unclear if the man's death was a homicide or not. The investigation into his death is ongoing.