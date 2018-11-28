ROBESON COUNTY, North Carolina --Authorities say they believe the body found in a mostly wooded county in North Carolina on Tuesday was that of 13-year-old Hania Aguilar, a girl who was abducted earlier this month.
"This is not the outcome we hoped for," Lumberton Police Chief Michael McNeil said in a news conference on Wednesday.
Authorities spent much of the news conference encouraging the public to stop spreading false information on social media.
Police said there is no person of interest in the case at this time.
Officials also released additional information about how they located the body.
Andy Delarocha with the FBI said investigators had been searching the land off a road since the girl went missing. When they were searching the area on Tuesday, they came upon her body.
According to the FBI, the body was not visible from the road.
Authorities did not immediately release information regarding the condition in which the body was found.
The body still has not been officially identified as Hania. Authorities are planning to use dental records to make a positive identification
The unidentified body was found roughly 10 minutes away from where authorities found the stolen SUV used during Hania's abduction.