LUMBERTON, North Carolina --It has been one week since anyone has seen or heard from 13-year-old Hania Aguilar.
On Monday, Nov. 5, the teen was forced into a stolen, green SUV while she was outside of her Lumberton home.
Timeline
Monday, Nov. 5
7 a.m.: A man wearing all black and a yellow bandana forced Hania into a stolen SUV while she was warming up her family's car to go to school
10 a.m.: Authorities issue an Amber Alert for the missing teen
Tuesday, Nov. 6
An FBI agent reads a message from the girl's mother that said, "I just want my daughter back with me. I'm here waiting for you, I love you and only care about you. I don't have anything against whoever did this to you. I just want you back."
Wednesday, Nov. 7
Morning: The FBI offers a $15,000 reward for information leading to Hania's whereabouts
12 p.m.: The FBI released surveillance video of the stolen SUV seen in Lumberton moments after her kidnapping
7:30 p.m.: Lumberton residents hold an emotional vigil for the teen
Thursday, Nov. 8
10 a.m.: Authorities locate the SUV used in the teen's kidnapping
3:30 p.m.: The FBI releases video of a man seen walking near Hania's abduction site
Afternoon: The girl's mother spoke with ABC11, begging the public to help bring her daughter home
Friday, Nov. 9
Morning: Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state would add $5,000 to the FBI's reward for information that helps find Hania, increasing the total reward to $20,000
Evening: Hania's church community gathers and prays for her safe return
Sunday, Nov. 11
Morning: Investigators were searching near the girl's home by Rosewood Mobile Home Park and Quincey Drive
Hania stands 5 feet and weighs 126 pounds. She has long black hair, brown eyes, and braces.
She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with flowers and blue jeans.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the FBI tip line at 910-272-5871.
Monday, Nov. 12
Afternoon:Officials held a news conference about the investigation. There were no major breaks in the case, but FBI agents said evidence found in the recovered SUV has been sent to the federal agency's crime lab in Quantico, Virginia. Authorities continued to ask for the public's help with any scrap of information that may lead to a breakthrough in the case.
Tuesday, Nov. 13
Afternoon: The FBI announced that it increased the reward for information in Hania Aguilar's disappearance from $15,000 to $25,000. With the $5,000 Gov. Roy Cooper promised from the state, that brings the total to $30,000.