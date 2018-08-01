Body found after hours-long search in woods near Sims Bayou

Houston police say a body has been found in a wooded area near West Fuqua, just east of South Post Oak in southwest Houston.For more than six hours, detectives have been quietly searching along Sims Bayou with the Harris County Medical Examiner at the scene.Neighbors tell Eyewitness News they are growing concerned by the minute, because there has been very little information about what is going on.Earlier Wednesday, the Houston Police Department called this a "self-initiated patrol stop," meaning an officer came across something suspicious or somebody flagged him down.Police have not told us how long the body has been there or whether they know the person's identity.