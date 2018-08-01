INVESTIGATION

Body found after hours-long search in woods near Sims Bayou

EMBED </>More Videos

Neighbors on edge as police search of woods near Sims Bayou for more than six hours. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police say a body has been found in a wooded area near West Fuqua, just east of South Post Oak in southwest Houston.

For more than six hours, detectives have been quietly searching along Sims Bayou with the Harris County Medical Examiner at the scene.

Neighbors tell Eyewitness News they are growing concerned by the minute, because there has been very little information about what is going on.

Earlier Wednesday, the Houston Police Department called this a "self-initiated patrol stop," meaning an officer came across something suspicious or somebody flagged him down.

Police have not told us how long the body has been there or whether they know the person's identity.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
investigationhouston police departmentHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
INVESTIGATION
Missing woman's apartment ransacked but still no sign of her
Signs of struggle found in apartment of missing woman
What happened? Mysterious unsolved deaths in the Houston area
'PAY WITH CASH': Secret Trump-Cohen recording released
More investigation
Top Stories
Doctor's alleged killer may have tried to sell ammunition online
Love BBQ? Reynolds Wrap wants to hire a chief grilling officer
Astros' Roberto Osuna to plead not guilty in assault case
New 'Yoshi' service brings gasoline and oil changes to your home
Suspect accused of chopping up missing Houston woman's body
Man allegedly caught having sex with teen at Spring Park and Ride
Woman pulls gun out as teens brawl at Houston apartments
Houston's detention center for migrant kid on hold over permits
Show More
2nd suspect arrested in killing of man who rescued teen neighbor
Man loses both legs after being licked by dog
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
Is that an angel in clouds?
CDC: 'Don't wash or reuse condoms!'
More News