Vivid body camera video shows officers being shot during standoff

By Steve Romo
Vivid body camera footage shows the terrifying moments of a deadly hostage standoff in Georgia.

The standoff left three people dead and two officers injured from gun shot wounds.

Officers were called about an unresponsive woman bleeding inside a home.

When they arrived, Anthony Bailey, 47, was inside the home and began to open fire towards them.

Another officer who was setting up a perimeter around the home was shot in the hand while using a tree for cover.

Officers then rushed inside to help the injured officer.

The officers were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

A SWAT team was called to the scene after the standoff that lasted nearly 20 hours.

Investigators said it was determined Bailey killed himself along with a woman who was 8 months pregnant and her 16-year-old son.
