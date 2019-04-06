Vivid body camera video shows officers being shot during standoff

Vivid body camera footage shows the terrifying moments of a deadly hostage standoff in Georgia.The standoff left three people dead and two officers injured from gun shot wounds.Officers were called about an unresponsive woman bleeding inside a home.When they arrived, Anthony Bailey, 47, was inside the home and began to open fire towards them.Another officer who was setting up a perimeter around the home was shot in the hand while using a tree for cover.Officers then rushed inside to help the injured officer.The officers were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.A SWAT team was called to the scene after the standoff that lasted nearly 20 hours.Investigators said it was determined Bailey killed himself along with a woman who was 8 months pregnant and her 16-year-old son.