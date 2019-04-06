Vivid body camera video shows officers being shot during standoff

Vivid body camera footage shows the terrifying moments of a deadly hostage standoff in Georgia.
The standoff left three people dead and two officers injured from gun shot wounds.
Officers were called about an unresponsive woman bleeding inside a home.
When they arrived, Anthony Bailey, 47, was inside the home and began to open fire towards them.
Another officer who was setting up a perimeter around the home was shot in the hand while using a tree for cover.
Officers then rushed inside to help the injured officer.
The officers were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.
A SWAT team was called to the scene after the standoff that lasted nearly 20 hours.
Investigators said it was determined Bailey killed himself along with a woman who was 8 months pregnant and her 16-year-old son.
