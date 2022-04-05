Arts & Entertainment

Bobby Rydell, singer known for 'Wildwood Days,' dies at 79

The 1950s teen idol was known for his hits 'Wildwood Days,' 'Volare,' 'Swinging School,' among many others.
By 6abc Digital Staff

PHILADELPHIA -- Singer and Philadelphia native Bobby Rydell died on Tuesday at Jefferson Hospital, Action News has learned.

The 1950s teen idol was known for his hits 'Wildwood Days,' 'Volare,' 'Swinging School,' among many others.

Rydell also appeared in the movie 'Bye, Bye, Birdie' with Dick Van Dyke and Ann Margret in 1963.

The music legend was 79.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
