Man charged with shooting at teens after altercation over BLM

HOUSTON, Texas -- A 69-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after investigators say he fired at two teens following an altercation over the Black Lives Matter movement.Harris County Constable Precinct 2 deputies say Wednesday afternoon in the Sagemont area, the suspect, Santiago Fernandez, questioned two Black teens who were walking home from the corner store.The constable's office says Fernandez first asked if one of them was wearing a BLM shirt and then asked if they supported the movement.The situation escalated and the suspect followed the two teens and fired his weapon, according to police. No one was hit. The sound of two gunshots was recorded by a nearby doorbell camera.Fernandez was arrested and is in the Harris County Jail.