"Black is Beautiful": Local breweries join initiative for police reform

HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- People have been coming together to drink beer for hundreds of years.
Now some in the craft brewing industry are hoping to use beer to lead to social change.
More than 500 brewery owners around the world have already signed up to create and sell their own versions of a beer called "Black is Beautiful."
They've committed all proceeds from the beer to local organizations supporting police reform.
"Being a Black man that has experienced police abuse in the past, being somebody that's been very teared by the recent events that have been going on, I had to find a way to do something," explained founder Marcus Baskerville, the co-owner of Weathered Souls Brewing Co. in San Antonio.
"We're here to help our friends and neighbors," said Josh King, with Ingenious Brewing in Humble. "And we want to make sure that craft beer is an inclusive of a community as we can."
Full list of participating breweries: https://blackisbeautiful.beer/
