u.s. & world

Black bear dies after getting stuck inside hot car in Tennessee

Temperatures in the area reached 95 degrees, which means the interior of the car could have reached up to 140 degrees.
EMBED <>More Videos

Black bear dies after getting stuck inside hot car in Tennessee

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. -- A black bear died after it got stuck in a hot car in Tennessee, authorities said.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the vehicle was parked at a rental cabin in Sevierville, just north of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The vehicle was left there at around 10 a.m. and the bear was found dead about nine hours later.

Wildlife officials believe the bear opened the vehicle - which they say was unlocked - with its teeth or paws.

The bear then became trapped after the door closed.

Temperatures in the area reached 95 degrees, which means the interior of the car could have reached up to 140 degrees.

Officials believe the extreme heat was likely the cause of the animal's death.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswild animalsheat exhaustionheatanimal newsanimalbearnationalu.s. & worldanimalshot carsevere weather
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Witness: Trump grabbed steering wheel, demanded to go to Capitol
Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison
Grandmother of Uvalde school shooter released from hospital
4 dead, 150 injured after Amtrak train derails in Missouri
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. judge charged for unlawfully arresting former TV journalist
Abortions before 6 weeks allowed to resume in Texas after court order
The Alley Theatre to be renamed after receiving anonymous $25M grant
50 migrants die after 18-wheeler abandoned in Texas heat
Gulf disturbance up to a 40% chance of development
Major crash blocks all lanes of SH 35, south of FM 518 in Pearland
Advocates believe migrants dead in 18-wheeler were headed to Houston
Show More
Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison
Grandmother of Uvalde school shooter released from hospital
Video shows gunman chase man down sidewalk before deadly shooting
Witness: Trump grabbed steering wheel, demanded to go to Capitol
HEB, Butt family donate $10M to replace Uvalde elementary school
More TOP STORIES News