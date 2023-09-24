WATCH LIVE

2 dead, 1 detained in shooting outside southwest Houston apartment complex, HPD says

Sunday, September 24, 2023 1:04AM
Although details are limited, police said two men died, and one person has been detained. Police also said that a car accident took place on the scene.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a shooting after two people were found dead outside a southwest Houston apartment complex Saturday evening.

Houston police were called to an apartment complex at 8900 block of Bissonnet Street at around 5:35 p.m.

At the scene, they found two males dead and the suspects fled the scene.

According to police, one person has also been detained.

Additionally, police said that cars were involved in accident at the scene.

Details were very limited early as an investigation is underway.

