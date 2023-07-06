Police are working to figure out a pregnant woman's involvement, if any, after she was shot three times in a northwest Houston liquor store.

Pregnant woman shot when gunfire erupts at liquor store in northwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A pregnant woman was shot when gunfire was exchanged at a liquor store in northwest Houston Wednesday night, police said.

The case at the 5700 block of Bingle remains under investigation as Houston police work on gathering more information.

According to investigators, two masked men, with firearms in hand, got out of a vehicle and approached the liquor store on Bingle. Police said the store clerk saw the suspects on the store's live feed and took out his own gun in self-defense.

At some point, gunfire was exchanged, and the woman, who is two months pregnant, was shot three times. The woman was taken to the hospital, where she is stable.

It's unclear what the woman's involvement, if any, was in the shooting.

Police said the store had been the target of previous robberies, which is why the clerk was worried and took out his own gun.

Authorities are still working on talking to witnesses and learning more about the wounded woman and the suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact HPD at 713-308-8800.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.