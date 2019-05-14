Police launch new statewide billboard campaign to find murderer in "Killing Fields" case

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- League City police are launching a new statewide billboard campaign to find the killer who claimed the lives of two young women decades ago in what's known as the "Killing Fields".

Police say the original investigations into these deaths failed to identify the remains of Jane Doe and Janet Doe or determine a suspect.

New renderings based on Snapshot DNA Phenotyping of Jane Doe in May 2016 and Janet Doe in May 2017 gave detectives insight into the victims' features as well as genealogy.

In April 2018, detectives worked with the FBI to build the family trees of the women. They then compared the profiles of the victims against the Family Tree DNA database.

On January 29, 2019, the FBI gave the League City Police Department the results of those comparisons and were eventually able to identify and locate family members of those victims.

The billboards are asking anyone with information on the murders of Donna Prudhomme and Audrey Lee Cook to come forward.

The billboard campaign officially kicks off Tuesday.
