Bicyclist dead after being hit by pickup truck in Third Ward

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Early Sunday morning, police responded to an accident involving a bicyclist near Alabama and Hutchins Road in Third Ward.

According to witnesses, they say that they saw a group of bicyclists going northbound, when a driver of a white pickup truck drove through them, making no attempt to stop.



None of the other bicyclists stayed on the scene with the victim, so it is unclear if they were all traveling together.

Police are reviewing nearby surveillance video to determine the cause of this incident and the location of the suspect.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhit and runbicycle crashcrash
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News