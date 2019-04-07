Bicyclist dead after being hit by pickup truck in Third Ward

Fatality FSRA Crash: Hutchins @ Alabama. White truck hit male on bike and fled scene. #hounews #houtraffic CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 7, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Early Sunday morning, police responded to an accident involving a bicyclist near Alabama and Hutchins Road in Third Ward.According to witnesses, they say that they saw a group of bicyclists going northbound, when a driver of a white pickup truck drove through them, making no attempt to stop.None of the other bicyclists stayed on the scene with the victim, so it is unclear if they were all traveling together.Police are reviewing nearby surveillance video to determine the cause of this incident and the location of the suspect.