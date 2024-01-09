The best weekly sales include air purifiers, mattresses and vacuums for up to 50% off

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

The best weekly deals for this week include Tineco vacuums, Blueair air purifiers and Spanx shapewear, as well as a bunch of sales live right now for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The long weekend allows you to shop some more, so you can take advantage of a few exclusive sales on top-rated products. Like all sales, the discounted rates mentioned below may go up at any time, so fill your carts up soon before they expire. Our team of deal experts also vets each deal, so you know the products you're buying are top-rated staff favorites or from a brand we trust.

The best weekly sales to shop now

20% off Amazon BLUEAIR Air Purifier $79.99

$99.99 Shop now at Amazon

This discounted air purifier is whisper quiet and built for rooms around 400 square feet. It can remove at least 99.97% of airborne particles down to 0.1 microns, according to the brand, including dust, dirt and bacteria. It's easy to set up too, coming with a pre-installed filter. It also weighs just around five pounds so you can easily store it away or move it around your apartment.

15% off Casper Casper Original Mattress $760.75 to $1440.75

$895 - $1695 Shop now at Casper

Casper currently has up to 40% off their entire site, plus an extra 10% off their mattresses with coupon code EXTRA10. This original mattress is available in sizes twin to California king and is made from cozy memory foam to conform to your body. The mattress is also designed to regulate temperature through its foam perforations. If you need a mattress that feels good against your spine and aligns your body, choose the Casper Original Mattress.

50% off Spanx Spanx Faux Patent Leather Leggings $55

$110 Shop now at Spanx

Available in two colors (ruby and navy) these faux leather leggings contour to your body and offer a slimming fit. They have no center seam to avoid any awkward fit issues and also have a high-shine finish, making them a great bet for your next night out. Customers say they do tend to run a little small though, so size up before you buy.

30% off Amazon Tineco iFLOOR 2 $159.89

$229.99 Shop now at Amazon

This Tineco option can vacuum and mop, cleaning dry and wet messes. It's lightweight and easy to maneuver so you can use it to mop around and under your furniture. It has a self-cleaning function too so you don't have to get your hands dirty while cleaning the brush roll. The brand also says it's great for tough messes like stains and sticky situations.

25% off Yeti Yeti Stackable Pint $22.50

$30 Shop now at Yeti

This Yeti cup is stackable - once you remove the lid. It can keep your beverages at their desired temperature and is made from stainless steel, so it's rust-resistant. It's compatible with most cup holders too and is dishwasher-safe, for easy cleaning.

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.