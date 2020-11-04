Houston CultureMap

Longtime Rice Village restaurant closes to make way for local market

By Eric Sandler
Benjy Levit continues to make changes to his local restaurants. After revealing that he recently sold The Classic, Levit has announced that he's also brought an end to Benjy's, his acclaimed neighborhood restaurant in Rice Village.

In its place, Levit will expand Local Foods to build on its success offering more retail and prepared items. Initially started as a convenience to customers who were nervous about shopping in grocery stores at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the offerings, now called Local Foods Market, will become a permanent part of the concept's identity. The current Local Foods space will also get a refresh after the Benjy's conversion is complete, which should be in December.

The moves come as something of a surprise. Just last year, Benjy's celebrated its 25th anniversary with a number of changes, including an updated interior and a new menu created by former The Pass & Provisions chef Seth Siegel-Gardner and Benjy's executive chef Mike Potowski. While the concept had earned praise, Levit tells CultureMap he saw more opportunity in expanding Local Foods.

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

The above video is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessrestauranthouston culturemapculturemap
HOUSTON CULTUREMAP
UH raises over $1.2 billion in fundraising campaign
Houston workers returned to office at 2nd-highest rate in U.S.
Major Houston airport experiences staggering drops in travelers
Houston CVS locations offering free COVID-19 rapid tests
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
These are paths to victory for Biden and Trump
Election 2020: Find all of your local voting results
2020 presidential election results: Presidency still hangs in balance | LIVE
Trump sues in Pennsylvania, Michigan; asks for Wis. recount
Biden breaks record for most votes in history
What do Tuesday's election results mean for Texans in 2021?
How many electoral votes does each state have?
Show More
Democrats' hopes of flipping Texas again fall short
Which Harris County precincts flipped parties this year?
Protesters gather in cities across the US, no wide unrest seen
Police union-backed candidate falls to incumbent Harris Co. DA
Warmer temperatures return for at least a week
More TOP STORIES News