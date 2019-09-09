Ben Taub Hospital ER not taking patients due to water leak

Ben Taub ER on diversion (temporarily closed) due to water leak on an upper floor of the hospital. Leak did not happen in the ER but it is impacted. pic.twitter.com/kAlDR8K5FP — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) September 9, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Ben Taub Hospital is currently not accepting any patients due to a water leak on one of the hospital's upper floors.Patients are being moved to other parts of the hospital, according to Ben Taub, and their emergency center is currently "on diversion."Staff was notified of the leak early Sunday evening.It's unclear what may have caused the leak. Hospital officials say the leak is contained and only impacted one of the hospital's upper floors.