water leak

Ben Taub Hospital ER not taking patients due to water leak

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Ben Taub Hospital is currently not accepting any patients due to a water leak on one of the hospital's upper floors.

Patients are being moved to other parts of the hospital, according to Ben Taub, and their emergency center is currently "on diversion."



Staff was notified of the leak early Sunday evening.

It's unclear what may have caused the leak. Hospital officials say the leak is contained and only impacted one of the hospital's upper floors.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhealthwaterhospitalhospitalswater leak
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WATER LEAK
2-story high geyser gushes for 11 hours in Rice Village
Water leak on Richmond street causing Thanksgiving delays
Lack of rain and dry conditions causing water main pipes to break
Water line break floods 50 rooms on Carnival cruise ship
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
83 people rescued from paddlewheel boat in Lake Conroe
Rain chances return as we head into the work week
Shuttle bus flips over after accident with SUV near IAH
Splendora ISD officer's door vandalized with swastika and 'pig'
Houston man survives Dorian on Bahamian island
Boys sell "Watt-a-sized" lemonade to go to Texans game
SC boy receives free Disney trip after helping Dorian evacuees
Show More
Multiple injured in high speed police chase that ended in crash
Texans fans bring their appetite to New Orleans craving a win
Time to get caught up! Here's a recap of everything you missed this weekend.
Couple accused of spending $120K from accidental deposit
Tennessee adds boy's t-shirt design to store after he's bullied
More TOP STORIES News