Pets & Animals

Bazooka, the portly 35-pound cat, arrives at NC animal shelter

GARNER, N.C. -- He is big, bad and, much like his namesake, Bazooka makes a powerful statement.

The 35-pound orange tabby arrived at the Wake County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Raleigh, N.C., in a rather regal way this week.

He was carried down the hallway like a king. It took two people to chauffeur him into a facility.

"They alerted us to Bazooka here and once we saw the pictures we were like 'we have to get this kitty,'" said SPCA spokesperson Darci Vanderslik.

The portly cat came from one of SPCA Wake's valued transfer partners in Davidson County, about two hours away.

The 5-year-old feline used to live with a senior citizen who had dementia. The SPCA believes the owner kept feeding the cat, forgetting that he already ate.

Bazooka is now receiving care with a trained foster family. He is getting medical treatment and starting on his weight loss journey.

"Thirty-five pounds is a lot of weight for a cat so we're really hoping we can get him down 20 pounds, 25 pounds, even lighter than that," said Vanderslik. "One step at a time."

"Because of your support, we're giving this big boy a new life," the non-profit wrote on its Facebook page.

Bazooka is scheduled to move into his forever home Monday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswake countyspcacatswake county news
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News