Man killed, woman hospitalized after someone opened fire into their Baytown apartment, police say

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead and a woman was hospitalized after someone fired multiple shots into their Baytown apartment on Tuesday, police said.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 Livestream.

The shooting happened at about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Missouri Street. Officers arrived and found two victims with gunshot wounds.

The man and woman were inside the apartment when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots. Officers began life-saving measures until medics arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

The names of the victims were not immediately released. Police are urging anyone with information on the case to call the Baytown Police Department at 281-422-8371.