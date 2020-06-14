Baybrook Mall sees 2 separate shootings within minutes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An innocent man was apparently caught in the crossfire of a road rage shooting after leaving a restaurant near Baybrook Mall Saturday night, police said.

Officials said a man in a white Camaro shot at another car driving northbound on the Gulf Freeway around 9:30 p.m.

The victim was riding in his car with his brother when he suddenly started feeling pain and realized he had been shot in the back.

Police said they estimate he was hit about three or four miles from where they pulled over.

At the same time, a man leaving Perry's Steakhouse near the mall heard a loud popping noise before feeling pain. He was grazed by a bullet.

"So I'm 80 percent sure, 80 to 90 percent sure that it's the same incident," said an HPD officer.

Both victims are expected to recover.

