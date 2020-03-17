Coronavirus

Coronavirus Impact: Store shortage fears trigger violent fight at San Francisco Safeway

SAN FRANCISCO -- While there are shortages of toilet paper, pasta and cleaning wipes at grocery stores nationwide, there seems to be no problems finding videos documenting such shortages, or the 'panic buy' chaos that ensures.

Weekend shoppers rushed to clear out stores fearing for the worst from the coronavirus pandemic. At one San Francisco Safeway, those fears boiled over.

A shopper tweeted a video of a small but violent fight that broke out. You can hear a shopper saying, "Take that, you bunch of losers!"

One shopper screamed, "Take that, you bunch of losers!" followed by the sound of merchandise smashing on the floor.

"I went to Safeway today to get something small and a violent fight broke out that led to people throwing wine bottles clear across the store," the person who posted this video said.

"People are in hysterics right now and it's getting more and more unavoidable."

Luckily, no injuries were reported.

Shoppers have been packing stores ever since President Trump declared a national emergency last week due to the coronavirus.

Bay Area counties have progressively ordered bans on public gatherings of various sizes, due to the latest recommendations by the CDC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycdcsafewayillnessfightcoronavirusu.s. & worldstate of emergencyvirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Bay Area residents react to self-isolation recommendation
Bay Area cancellations, closures related to COVID-19
Coronavirus in CA: Resources and information about COVID-19
Fears over coronavirus fuel panic buying at Bay Area stores
CORONAVIRUS
New program lets you help neighbors during pandemic
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Harris Co. sergeant dies after long battle with COVID-19
How teens are coping with COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant dies after long battle with COVID-19
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
New program lets you help neighbors during pandemic
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
More TOP STORIES News