caught on video

Base jumper's parachute rips in mid-air; video shows him plummeting toward cliff

By Matt Gutman
EMBED <>More Videos

Base jumper's terrifying stunt mishap caught on video

LOS ANGELES -- A terrifying stunt mishap was caught on camera in Arizona. A base jumper is seen soaring off a cliff, only for his parachute to rip - sending him plummeting towards the cliff face.

At least when Johnni DiJulius jumped into thin air his parachute opened. But then it spun him around, and angled him right into the cliff face. The 29-year-old regains some control, but quickly realizes, things have gotten worse.

As the video shows, he's now hurtling some 50 miles per hour right into a chimney spire. His parachute caught an edge just 50 feet off the ground.

"I'm hanging on this wall, not in the harness, I'm ungeared," DiJulius said, "and I was just kind of Spidermanned to this wall, right? For like, an hour."

Video shows him holding onto the cliff face for dear life. The stuntman and wrestling coach then uses his upper body strength to hoist himself up and fishes his phone out of his pocket.

He tells a friend he's "hung up," but somehow, uninjured.

"I can climb down," he says, "but I need to ungear, it's gonna be sketchy."

The hardest part is still ahead.

"I just freaking huck it, land on my back on this bush," DiJulius said. "I couldn't really turn around. I call it a 'oh crap' jump."

The daredevil has jumped off a Skyscaper in Panama and he's gone wingwalking, but said this was his closest call.

"I walked away with no injuries," DiJulius said, "which is very rare for a, for a jump like that."

In 2019, DiJulius did break an ankle jumping off a cliff in New York. He added that sometimes you have to pay to play. As for whether he'll be jumping again, it's a definitive "yes."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestsamazing videocaught on videou.s. & worldstuntaccident
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO
Flamingo that escaped Kansas zoo in 2005 spotted on Texas coast
2 armed suspects caught on video robbing SE Houston cellphone store
HPD releases bodycam after officer fires weapon toward teen suspect
Video shows truck circling man on bike before running him over
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. inmates released after computer system glitch, DA says
Man accused of using dating app to meet woman, sexually abuse her kid
Ban on e-cigs unanimously passed by city of Houston
Red Flag Warning in effect through Wednesday afternoon
FBI arrests at least 9 Houstonians in business email scheme operation
Bruce Willis 'stepping away' from acting after aphasia diagnosis
Homeless man dies after being hit by car in Burger King drive-thru
Show More
Downtown chalk art festival draws up jaw-dropping designs and crowds
Flamingo that escaped Kansas zoo in 2005 spotted on Texas coast
The Wanted singer Tom Parker dies at 33
Driver charged in crash that killed couple expected in court
Pearland 1 step closer to new rules concerning short-term rentals
More TOP STORIES News