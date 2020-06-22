Houston-area bar vows to fight alcohol permit suspension for violating social distancing rules

BARge 295 in Seabrook was issued an emergency order for a 30-day permit suspension on Sunday.
Later in the day, the bar and grill wrote on its Facebook page that it plans to fight the temporary liquor license suspension.
"To be clear. We have had zero reported cases from our staff or customers. We have not been shut down. We have been issued a temporary liquor license suspension. Which we will fight," the bar wrote. "We will be closed Monday and Tuesday as previously stated to put in new transformers and power Main. We will reopen Wednesday for all Texans and red blooded Americans!! This BS needs to end now. Come out and support local businesses."
HandleBar Houston on Washington Avenue was the other business that had its alcohol permit suspended over the weekend.
The TABC said a total of 12 Texas bars have been suspended during undercover investigations under Operation Safe Open.
"Protecting the health and safety of Texans during this pandemic is our top priority," TABC executive director, Bentley Nettles said. "We warned businesses TABC will have no tolerance for breaking the rules, and now, some bars are paying the price. I hope other establishments will learn from these suspensions."
According to its website, TABC has the authority to suspend any license that poses a threat to the public welfare.
The first infraction will result in up to a 30-day license suspension, and the second will result in up to a 60-day suspension.
To see the guidelines and learn more about Gov. Abbott's efforts to reopen Texas, visit open.texas.gov.
