Society

Houston-area bar vows to fight alcohol permit suspension for violating social distancing rules

SEABROOK, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston-area bar is vowing to fight having its alcohol permit suspended after the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission said it violated social distancing rules.

BARge 295 in Seabrook was issued an emergency order for a 30-day permit suspension on Sunday.

Later in the day, the bar and grill wrote on its Facebook page that it plans to fight the temporary liquor license suspension.

"To be clear. We have had zero reported cases from our staff or customers. We have not been shut down. We have been issued a temporary liquor license suspension. Which we will fight," the bar wrote. "We will be closed Monday and Tuesday as previously stated to put in new transformers and power Main. We will reopen Wednesday for all Texans and red blooded Americans!! This BS needs to end now. Come out and support local businesses."



HandleBar Houston on Washington Avenue was the other business that had its alcohol permit suspended over the weekend.

The TABC said a total of 12 Texas bars have been suspended during undercover investigations under Operation Safe Open.

"Protecting the health and safety of Texans during this pandemic is our top priority," TABC executive director, Bentley Nettles said. "We warned businesses TABC will have no tolerance for breaking the rules, and now, some bars are paying the price. I hope other establishments will learn from these suspensions."

EMBED More News Videos

Want to see what the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission's undercover work looks like? The video above released by the TABC shows the alarming scene at two popular bars in Dallas and Austin.



According to its website, TABC has the authority to suspend any license that poses a threat to the public welfare.


The first infraction will result in up to a 30-day license suspension, and the second will result in up to a 60-day suspension.

To see the guidelines and learn more about Gov. Abbott's efforts to reopen Texas, visit open.texas.gov.

The video above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyseabrookhoustonsocial distancingnightclubreopen texasrestaurantcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakalcoholcovid 19wine bars
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storms moving east dropping heavy rain and bringing a lot of lightning
Check Doppler radar as rains move through Houston area
High water locations on Houston-area roads
What to know about new Harris Co. mask order
SPONSORED: Running for a reason to benefit those who suffer from Cystic Fibrosis
Harris County officials to discuss COVID-19 relief fund
Gov. Abbott will address spike in COVID-19 cases at 2 p.m.
Show More
Coronavirus cases spike in Texas child care centers
Texas links record-high COVID-19 cases to bars, beaches
Some Houston-area counties say they have no plans for mask orders
Firefighters face scary situation while working crash
Fort Hood official makes plea for missing Houston soldier
More TOP STORIES News