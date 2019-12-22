Barber shot 3 times in haircut dispute

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County sheriff's office is on the scene of a shooting that happened Saturday evening in the 23900 block of Franz Road in Katy.



Authorities say a barber appeared to have been shot at by a customer over an argument about his son's haircut.

The barber is being treated at Memorial Hermann Hospital. The victim's condition remains unknown.



The suspect fled the scene. Police are looking for a black male in a gray four-door sedan, possibly a Honda Accord.
