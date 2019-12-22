Barber shot 3 times after dispute over haircut: Deputies

Deputies are at a barber shop in the 23900 block of Franz Rd, where a male employee appears to have been shot by a customer, who then fled. The victim has been taken to the hospital. Condition unknown at this time. #hounews pic.twitter.com/ukI2cmEAzO — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 22, 2019

UPDATE: The suspect is a black male. Vehicle may be a gray 4-door sedan, possibly Honda Accord. Witnesses say he shot an employee while arguing over a haircut given to the suspect’s son. #hounews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 22, 2019

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County sheriff's office is on the scene of a shooting that happened Saturday evening in the 23900 block of Franz Road in Katy.Authorities say a barber appeared to have been shot at by a customer over an argument about his son's haircut.The barber is being treated at Memorial Hermann Hospital. The victim's condition remains unknown.The suspect fled the scene. Police are looking for a black male in a gray four-door sedan, possibly a Honda Accord.