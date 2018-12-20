HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Employees charged in connection with a teen driver's alleged drunk driving crash have walked out of jail after spending a night behind bars.
Five bar employees were arrested and charged after a 19-year-old was allegedly served alcohol at a bar before causing the crash that killed 23-year-old Taylor Phillips.
Investigators with TABC and the Harris County District Attorney's Office led the investigation into the South Houston bar.
Remember, at the core of this story, is a family in pain. The mother of Taylor Phillips was brave enough to talk to #abc13 about her daughter. She wants the alleged drunk driver who killed her daughter back in jail. #abc13 https://t.co/hX91fMEyYE pic.twitter.com/TdjwUrfNGJ— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) December 20, 2018
Authorities arrested four servers and one manager who are all employees at the Frontera Events Venue in the 12000 block of Houston Boulevard.
The employees are all charged with various Class A misdemeanor liquor violations.
Names of the bar employees charged:
- Joaquin Gonzalez, 21, charged with making alcoholic beverage available to a minor
- Jazely Marie Barrera, 21, charged with sale of alcoholic beverage to a minor
- Mildred "Milly" Garcia, 21, charged with making alcoholic beverage available to a minor
- Anna Evelyn Lula, 19, charged with making alcoholic beverage available to a minor
- Gustavo Tejada-Garcia, 28, charged with possession of an unauthorized beverage-retailer
On Wednesday, prosecutors say a video from inside the South Houston bar shows Erick Hernandez consuming drinks for six hours, before getting into his truck.
Prosecutors say three of the five employees arrested were also taking shots of tequila with Hernandez.
Court documents also showed that the bar did not have a liquor license with the State of Texas. The bar was only permitted to sell beer and wine.
The young mother was killed after Hernandez allegedly crashed into her vehicle Monday morning.
SEE ALSO: Mom shares daughter's last moments before deadly crash
Authorities said Phillips was driving an SUV with her mother and 1-year-old son inside when Hernandez crossed three lanes of traffic and slammed into Phillips head-on.
Court records say Hernandez admitted to drinking, and investigators recovered a fake identification card from his vehicle.
Surveillance video from a nearby auto repair shop shows the deadly wreck.
Hernandez is charged with intoxication manslaughter.
RELATED: 19-year-old allegedly had 12 drinks in 6 hours before crash that killed young mom
Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook and Twitter.