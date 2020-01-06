Shadow Creek student helps the homeless by collecting backpacks

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- At a young age, Reagan Forrest knew she wanted to make a difference in her community and give back.Reagan decided to create the "We've Got Your Back" program by giving new or gently used backpacks to those who are homeless in the Houston area."I always just like helping the homeless with my grandma. Just seeing their reaction and (how) happy they were with such a small item, just made me want to help more," Reagan said.Reagan started "We've Got Your Back" in 2013 and has collected over 5,000 backpacks, with the help of the Alvin community."Honestly, I did not think it would blow up the way it did, but I still would have continued to collect. No matter what number of backpacks I collect, anything helps," she said.