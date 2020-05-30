Sanitation tips when going back to the office

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Whether you're going back to your workplace or still have questions about how to stop the spread of COVID-19, medical experts provided some answers.Medical experts said it's a good idea to use hand sanitizer at work, which will more than likely be found all over the office."So, hand sanitizers work differently than soap and water, and so they already have a high concentration of alcohol which dries off," Dr. Christine Le with Kelsey Seybold Clinic said. "Pretty much all you have to do is put a small amount on your hands, lather it up, sort of like our soap and water would be, and just go in, and let it dry off. You do not need to wipe it off."Le also said it's important to use a paper towel to grab door handles.But, we should try to keep doors open to avoid contact with surfaces."The CDC just made some new recommendations, and what we're looking at with the COVID-19 is mostly that it's airborne, meaning that if someone coughs or sneezes and you walk through that area, or they cough and sneeze on you, you have a higher risk of getting sick," said Le.