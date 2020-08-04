Education

New data estimates number of infected students and staff at schools


A new study estimates the number of infected students and staff who might show up to school, if classes resumed today.

The University of Texas at Austin research team behind the study created an interactive map providing estimates for each county in the U.S.

In Harris County, for example, the data suggests for every 500 people at a school, about five would arrive infected for the first week of class.

In Galveston County, researchers expect six infected people to arrive for every 500 at the school.

Here's a look at the map, showing a high number of potentially infected students in much of the south if classrooms opened now.



In Fort Bend County, the number is two, and in Brazoria County the number is seven.

The map and research was recently published in the New York Times saying, "Based on current infection rates, more than 80% of Americans live in a county where at least one infected person would be expected to show up to a school of 500 students and staff in the first week, if school started today."

