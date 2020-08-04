New data estimates number of infected students and staff at schools

The University of Texas at Austin research team behind the study created an interactive map providing estimates for each county in the U.S.
In Harris County, for example, the data suggests for every 500 people at a school, about five would arrive infected for the first week of class.
RELATED: Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans
In Galveston County, researchers expect six infected people to arrive for every 500 at the school.
In Fort Bend County, the number is two, and in Brazoria County the number is seven.
The map and research was recently published in the New York Times saying, "Based on current infection rates, more than 80% of Americans live in a county where at least one infected person would be expected to show up to a school of 500 students and staff in the first week, if school started today."
Follow Shelley Childers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
RELATED:
Junior high school student tests positive for COVID-19 on first day of school