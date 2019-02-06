Baby or fetus remains found at sewage plant, officials say

CONWAY, New Hampshire --The remains of a fetus or baby were found Tuesday at the Conway Wastewater Treatment Plant, investigators said.
The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.
"We're trying to determine the circumstances that led to these remains being deposited at the waste treatment plant," said Associate Attorney General Jeffery Strelzin. "We also want to make sure that the mother is taken care of, that she doesn't have any health needs and that she's safe."
The circumstances leading up to the discovery remain a mystery, including the exact age of the remains found.
"In this case, until the medical examiner makes her examination and findings, we can't classify these human remains as those of a fetus or those of a child," Strelzin said.
Officials said they're investigating how the remains got to the facility. According to WMUR, multiple homes and businesses lead to the facility.
"There are a variety of ways that the remains could've ended up at the facility, but it appears the most likely way was through the sewer system," Stelzin said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Conway police at 603-356-5715.