Deputies distributing free 'Look before you lock' placards to Harris County residents

What everybody should know to help prevent hot car deaths this summer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are making a new effort to remind parents about the dangers of hot cars as summer approaches.

Harris County Precinct 1 announced its new "baby in back" placards that parents can hang on their rear-view mirrors.

The placards say "Baby in the back. Look before you lock," reminding parents to always double check before exiting their vehicles.

Constable Alan Rosen noted that they are also great for pet parents who drive with their furry friends.

Residents can request a free placard by filling out a form on pct1constable.net/public-safety. The constable's office will mail you a placard via USPS after you submit your information.

You can also pick up a placard in person during normal business hours at the constable's downtown office located at 1302 Preston Street.

As temperatures hit 90 degrees and above, here are some dangers to be mindful of when it comes to your children and pets.

