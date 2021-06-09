Deputies distributing free 'Look before you lock' placards to Harris County residents

Harris County Precinct 1 announced its new "baby in back" placards that parents can hang on their rear-view mirrors.
The placards say "Baby in the back. Look before you lock," reminding parents to always double check before exiting their vehicles.
Constable Alan Rosen noted that they are also great for pet parents who drive with their furry friends.
SEE ALSO: What everybody should know to help prevent hot car deaths & keep kids safe this summer
With increasing temps, our office encourages you to look before you lock that vehicle! Don’t forget that baby 🍼 or even 🐾 furry friend! Get this FREE placard that will help remind you of your loved ones before you lock it up! SIGN UP ➡️ https://t.co/XAoWhuALLN #hounews pic.twitter.com/ksosDCDcVs— Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) June 9, 2021
Residents can request a free placard by filling out a form on pct1constable.net/public-safety. The constable's office will mail you a placard via USPS after you submit your information.
You can also pick up a placard in person during normal business hours at the constable's downtown office located at 1302 Preston Street.
RELATED: In-car radar systems may help people avoid leaving children and pets in hot cars