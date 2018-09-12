Baby found with umbilical cord in N. Harris Co. wooded area

A newborn baby with her umbilical cord still attached was found alone in a wooded area in north Harris County, authorities said Wednesday.Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed it is investigating the scene in the 15400 block of Kuykendahl Road. According to deputies, a woman found the baby girl after hearing crying in the area at around 1:45 p.m.The child was located about 15 feet off the road behind an apartment complex. Deputies add the child was found with a diaper on.Emergency medical workers were first on the scene.The child is being sent to Texas Children's Hospital for evaluation. Authorities expect the child to survive.Authorities do not know who the child belongs to.