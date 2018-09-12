BABY RESCUED

Baby found with umbilical cord in N. Harris Co. wooded area

EMBED </>More Videos

Baby found with umbilical cord in N. Harris Co. wooded area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A newborn baby with her umbilical cord still attached was found alone in a wooded area in north Harris County, authorities said Wednesday.

Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed it is investigating the scene in the 15400 block of Kuykendahl Road. According to deputies, a woman found the baby girl after hearing crying in the area at around 1:45 p.m.

The child was located about 15 feet off the road behind an apartment complex. Deputies add the child was found with a diaper on.

Emergency medical workers were first on the scene.

The child is being sent to Texas Children's Hospital for evaluation. Authorities expect the child to survive.

Authorities do not know who the child belongs to.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abandonedbabybaby rescuedharris county sheriffs officeHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BABY RESCUED
Deputies rescue baby found not breathing during traffic stop
Officers sprang into action to help choking baby
Mom seen abandoning 4-year-old son at METRORail station
Officer hailed as hero for saving choking baby
More baby rescued
Top Stories
Conroe priest accused of molesting teens in sex abuse scandal
Officials identify mystery woman found dead in recycling bin
11 kids, 5 adults hospitalized after gas release near schools
Former teacher charged with improper relationship with student
Tropical rains head for Texas, Florence threatens East Coast
More heavy downpours near the coast, Eye on the Gulf this afternoon
'Don't play games with it': Florence takes aim at Southeast
Hurricane Florence supplies scramble at NC Walmart
Show More
Heavy rain could impact Houston road construction projects
Coastal cities worried about flood threat ahead of more storms
Cajun Navy captain from Sugar Land headed to Hurr. Florence
'Vampire facial' may have caused infection at spa
Boy survives being impaled in face by meat skewer
More News