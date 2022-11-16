Adorable baby elephant interrupts reporter at wildlife trust in Kenya

KENYA -- An adorable baby elephant interrupted a reporter during his live report in Kenya.

Reporter Alvin Kaunda was talking about the human impacts on the environment at the Sheldrick Wildlife trust in Nairobi when an orphaned elephant placed his trunk on his ear.

He kept talking as the trunk got to the top of his head.

"It was actually my first time at the trust," Kaunda said. "I knew I was going to see the elephants but didn't know that they'd let me so close to them."

Kaunda laughed when the trunk went in his mouth.

"At first I felt the elephant trunk's contact on my back but decided to keep going because I was doing my almost 10th take of my piece to camera," Kaunda said. "I wasn't gonna let anything stop me. Until the baby elephant stuck its trunk in my mouth."

Storyful contributed to this report.