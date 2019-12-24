Baby believed to belong to Austin mom to reunite with family: CPS

BREAKING: The baby girl found at the home on Bo Jack last week is being reunited with family tonight, per CPS. The state is no longer seeking temporary custody of her. Her father is picking up Margot tonight, says a relative. https://t.co/saya4ajf95 #abc13 — Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) December 24, 2019

Former co-workers of Heidi Broussard, who worked with her at Cracker Barrel, say the Austin mom had a great personality and loved to sing.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- The 3-week-old baby who was found inside a home in northwest Harris County last week is being reunited with family Monday night, according to CPS.According to CPS, they are no longer seeking temporary custody of her."She's fine, happy and healthy," said Tiffani Butler with the Department of Family and Protective Services.DFPS said a DNA test is often done in these cases."We do ask for DNA to be tested to make sure that the people who are coming forward and saying that they're relatives are actually relatives," explained Butler.Last week, Broussard's close friend, Magen Fieramusca, was charged with kidnapping and tampering in the case.Fieramusca has at least two baby registries indicating a Dec. 1 due date and her past attorney, who represented Fieramusca in a 2018 theft case, said she appeared very pregnant early last month.ORIGINAL STORY: