Sugar Land police investigating stabbing after 55-year-old woman dies from 'extensive' wounds

A man in his 20s surrendered to authorities as Sugar Land police responded to Avana Glen Lane, where a woman was reportedly stabbed to death.

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Police believe a woman was stabbed to death at the hands of her adult son, leading officers to briefly set up a perimeter around a Sugar Land neighborhood on Thursday.

The Sugar Land Police Department said it responded to a call about a wounded victim at 2:29 p.m. in the 2000 block of Avana Glen Lane, which is in the Glen Laurel neighborhood just off West Airport Boulevard and east of Highway 6.

According to police, a man in his late 20s attacked his 55-year-old mother, stabbing her multiple times. She managed to escape to a neighbor's home, where 911 was called.

First-responding medical workers and Life Flight were sent to the scene, where CPR was performed on the victim, police said. But her wounds were "extensive," according to SLPD, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tips sent to Eyewitness News reported of a heavy police presence in the area. Police said that was due to them believing the suspect was inside the home he shared with his mother, where the stabbing reportedly took place.

Instead, police said, the suspect turned himself in at the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

An active investigation is ongoing. Police searched the home to see whether anyone else was inside.

As of Thursday afternoon, the son has not been formally charged.