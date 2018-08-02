AUTOMOTIVE

Road Trippers: Rally Racing in Dale, Texas

Pooja Lodhia and Steve Campion go rally racing in Dale (KTRK)

By and Steve Campion
"I don't know if you knew this, but I used to be a professional race car driver," said Steve Campion.

"I don't know if you knew this, but I failed my driving test multiple times," responded Pooja Lodhia.

And that's how this week's Texas Road Trippers journey began.
Digital Extra: Pooja takes a wild ride


"We are in Dale, Texas. We are number one of one things to do in Dale, Texas, according to Trip Advisor," explained owner Dave Carapetyan.

He's actually not kidding. See for yourself here.
Digital Extra: Watch Steve Campion hit a rough patch behind the wheel

Rally Ready is a loose surface car control school located on 138 acres of land between Lockhart and Bastrop. This is where even inexperienced drivers get to let loose on the open road.

"For the most part, clutch is not easy, but that's generally because you either learn it from your parents or your significant other," said Carapetyan.
