"I don't know if you knew this, but I failed my driving test multiple times," responded Pooja Lodhia.
And that's how this week's Texas Road Trippers journey began.
"We are in Dale, Texas. We are number one of one things to do in Dale, Texas, according to Trip Advisor," explained owner Dave Carapetyan.
He's actually not kidding. See for yourself here.
Rally Ready is a loose surface car control school located on 138 acres of land between Lockhart and Bastrop. This is where even inexperienced drivers get to let loose on the open road.
"For the most part, clutch is not easy, but that's generally because you either learn it from your parents or your significant other," said Carapetyan.