Over 100 classic cars - some restored, others in need of some love - are all going up for auction.They were collected over the years by Jimmie Jackson, who was recently killed in a car accident.His son, Dan, is selling the collection, but keeping his father's favorite from 1954.They range from $500 projects to fully restored classics.The auction starts at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at 2401 Wilson Rd. in Humble.