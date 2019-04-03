Get free money to help repair your car

Automotive

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Did you know you can get free money to help with car repair?

The Aircheck Texas program provides financial assistance to repair or replace older vehicles that have failed emissions tests.

The program provides up to $3,500 of credit toward a recent model year car, if you're trading in a car that's ten years or older.

If your car isn't that old, you can still get help.

The program also pays up to $600 in repair, if you have failed the annual emissions inspection.

You can find out more here.
