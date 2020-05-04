Driver slams into pedestrian near bus stop on Houston's south side

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver is believed to have been intoxicated after slamming into a pedestrian near a bus stop on Houston's south side.

Houston police say it happened early Monday on Scott Street and Grimms.

Investigators say the impact of the crash was so strong that the victim hit the front and back windshields. According to authorities, the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police say the victim was not walking in a crosswalk, but rather near a bus stop, and the driver of the vehicle is believed to have been intoxicated.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office is raising concerns as this crash is the second one authorities responded to overnight. Earlier, a victim was killed when an SUV landed on him during a horrific crash along the Southwest Freeway.

"You know, this is, this is what we were all worried about, as we all start to get back out on the roads and open back up," Sean Teare with the district attorney's office said. "We've seen two tonight that potentially result in the loss of life."

Authorities are still investigating the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonpedestrian struckpedestrian injured
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Witnesses follow driver who ran from deadly crash on SW Freeway
Procession for fallen HPD officer happening this morning
Harris Co. wants you to report businesses violating order
Temps keep climbing, front arrives Tuesday
Man arrested after pushing Austin park ranger into lake
'Thousands' visited Galveston beaches on reopening weekend
West U church holds in-person services for 1st time in weeks
Show More
Dave Ward will return home from hospital today
J.Crew files for bankruptcy due to COVID-19 pandemic
Long-time friend of injured pilot thanks first responders
10-year-old boy's body found after he drowned
Trump says COVID-19 vaccine will be available by end of year
More TOP STORIES News