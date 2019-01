The search for a missing Colorado mother has now expanded to a landfill.The landfill is located 20 miles southeast of Colorado Springs.Kelsey Berreth, 29, was last seen on Thanksgiving Day.Investigators labeled her disappearance a presumed murder last month.Even though her body has not been found, her fiancé, Patrick Frazee, has been charged with first-degree murder.The couple shares a 1-year-old daughter.