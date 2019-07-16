Austin mom says Schlitterbahn employee told her to stop breastfeeding at waterpark

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother from Austin says she was told to stop breastfeeding while she was at Schlitterbahn Waterpark in New Braunfels.

The incident happened on June 2.

Aimee Loesch said she wanted to feed her 1-year-old daughter, Evelyn, one last time before they headed home.

That's when she says a waterpark employee stopped her.

"We were stopped by a gentleman working at the gate at Schlitterbahn and he just said to me, 'I'm sorry ma'am, you can't do that here,'" Loesch said.

She said she quickly realized the employee was talking about her breastfeeding.

"'What am I doing wrong?' He said, 'You can't do that. This is a family environment,'" Loesch explained.

The spokesperson for Schlitterbahn, Winter Prosapio, said they were appalled when they found out what happened.

"It's very unfortunate. We're very unhappy that this happened in the first place, but we want to make it very clear: if you're a mom and you're breastfeeding, you can do that at Schlitterbahn. Period. End of story," Prosapio said.

Prosapio added the company talked to the male staffer, and Schlitterbahn has a message for Loesch.

"I want that mom to know it is not okay what happened to her. We have addressed it, and we have done everything we can so that kind of thing doesn't happen to a single other mom," Prosapio said.

Loesch said she wants everyone to realize breastfeeding is normal and legal.

Texas law states that a mother can breastfeed in whatever public space she's allowed to be in.

"Breastfeeding is normal. It's absolutely normal. Women's bodies have been sexualized and it's not. It's actually a really beautiful thing," Loesch said.

Prosapio said the company is discussing if retraining for all Schlitterbahn employees is necessary.

Mom says she was kicked out of pool in Texas City for breastfeeding

EMBED More News Videos

A mother trying to discreetly breastfeed her son was told that she had to quit breastfeeding or else leave the pool.



WATCH: Breastfeeding mom tearful on police bodycam after she's banned from Texas City pool for nursing
EMBED More News Videos

The woman is heard telling an officer she has a right to feed her baby in newly released bodycam video from Texas City police.



SEE ALSO: Mom ticketed while breastfeeding in backseat of parked SUV
EMBED More News Videos

Mom ticketed while breastfeeding in backseat of parked SUV



100 moms breastfeed together in record-breaking protest
EMBED More News Videos

100 moms breastfeed together in record-breaking protest

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
Show More
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
More TOP STORIES News