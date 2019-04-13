Mom ticketed while breastfeeding in backseat of parked SUV

MANHATTAN, New York (KTRK) -- A mother is asking for compassion after receiving a parking ticket for breastfeeding her hungry newborn.Guillermina Rodriguez says she spent 45 minutes in traffic before her 3-week-old started crying."I was almost crying because she's crying, and all I wanted to do was pull over so I could attend to her," Rodriguez said.The mother says she pulled into a metered commercial zone and hopped in the backseat to feed her baby.Two minutes later, a police tow truck pulled up."He just literally took out the tow truck. He was going to tow the car without even looking in there," Rodriguez said.The officer then peered into the vehicle, saw Rodriguez feeding her baby and proceeded to write her a traffic ticket."I show him the baby, and obviously, my breasts. I'm like, 'I'm breastfeeding the baby.' And he looks, and then he just gives me the ticket and walks away," Rodriguez said.The mother plans to fight the ticket, and is calling on breastfeeding advocates to help her raise awareness.