Mom ticketed while breastfeeding in backseat of parked SUV

MANHATTAN, New York (KTRK) -- A mother is asking for compassion after receiving a parking ticket for breastfeeding her hungry newborn.

Guillermina Rodriguez says she spent 45 minutes in traffic before her 3-week-old started crying.

"I was almost crying because she's crying, and all I wanted to do was pull over so I could attend to her," Rodriguez said.

The mother says she pulled into a metered commercial zone and hopped in the backseat to feed her baby.

Two minutes later, a police tow truck pulled up.

"He just literally took out the tow truck. He was going to tow the car without even looking in there," Rodriguez said.

The officer then peered into the vehicle, saw Rodriguez feeding her baby and proceeded to write her a traffic ticket.

"I show him the baby, and obviously, my breasts. I'm like, 'I'm breastfeeding the baby.' And he looks, and then he just gives me the ticket and walks away," Rodriguez said.

The mother plans to fight the ticket, and is calling on breastfeeding advocates to help her raise awareness.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonbreast feeding
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News