mass shooting

Charges dropped against 2 in deadly Austin shooting

EMBED <>More Videos

Charges dropped against 2 in deadly Austin shooting

AUSTIN, Texas -- Prosecutors are dropping criminal charges against two juveniles after police identified a different gunman in a mass shooting in downtown Austin that killed a tourist and wounded more than a dozen others, authorities said Tuesday.

Authorities have said the June 12 shooting on Austin's 6th Street arose after an argument between two groups of teenagers from the nearby city of Killeen. Douglas John Kantor, 25, was killed by gunfire.

EMBED More News Videos

We are learning more about the young man who died in a mass shooting in Austin, Texas. Family describes how Douglas Kantor had his whole life ahead of him.



Police initially arrested 17-year-old Jeremiah Tabb on an aggravated assault charge and another juvenile, whose name wasn't released. Tabb was charged as an adult.

Austin Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said Tuesday that investigators identified a different person, 19-year-old De'ondre White, as the shooter and a warrant for murder has been issued for his arrest.

White is not yet in custody, Chacon said.

Chacon said Tabb and the arrested juvenile were both involved in the dispute and had guns, but ballistics evidence determined that the shot that killed Kantor came from White's gun.

"These two individuals were involved. This is not people who were innocent bystanders or somehow incorrectly identified in this case," he said.

EMBED More News Videos

It was a massive scene on Austin's 6th Street early Saturday with multiple people wounded. Listen as officers and medics work to find and help the victims.



Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza said his office chose to dismiss the charges against Tabb and the juvenile because they wanted to focus on the murder case.

"When the time comes we will evaluate the totality of the evidence in this case. If the evidence bears it out, both people will be appropriately charged," Garza said.

Tabb was still jailed in Travis County on Tuesday morning and it wasn't clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf

THE MORNING AFTER: 6th Street's calm after overnight mass shooting
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13's TJ Parker arrived on Austin's 6th Street hours after at least 13 people were injured in a mass shooting overnight.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
austindeadly shootingtexas newsfatal shootinggun violencecourt casemass shootingactive shootershootingshooting rampageu.s. & worldman killedguns
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MASS SHOOTING
2 killed and 4 injured in Idaho mall shooting
Fort Valley shooting: 7 hurt, 1 killed at party near GA school
Man convicted and sentenced to life in 2015 family massacre
Children found dead were handcuffed to beds in 2015 family massacre
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
More TOP STORIES News