Police say a 14-year-old girl was accidentally shot while her aunt was teaching her how to use a gun.It happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday at a home on Southminster near Ashcroft in southwest Houston.Authorities say the aunt accidentally fired one round and hit her niece in the arm and leg.The girl was taken to the hospital. She will survive.A grand jury will decide if charges will be filed, but police are calling this an accident.