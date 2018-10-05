Woman accidentally shoots niece while showing her gun at home in SW Houston, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

A teen was accidentally shot by her aunt, police say.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say a 14-year-old girl was accidentally shot while her aunt was teaching her how to use a gun.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday at a home on Southminster near Ashcroft in southwest Houston.

Authorities say the aunt accidentally fired one round and hit her niece in the arm and leg.

The girl was taken to the hospital. She will survive.

A grand jury will decide if charges will be filed, but police are calling this an accident.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
accidental shootingteen shotHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
ONE LITTLE PILL: Parents sound alarm after Rice athlete's death
ALDS Preview: 'Stros ready for Indians in quest to repeat
Woman helpless inside burning car gets miracle rescue
Dayton head coach instills more than football in players
Hours after crash, 'nightmare' on Eastex Fwy comes to end
Some Astros fans superstitious about what to wear in playoffs
Laser light artists set iconic 'We Love Houston' sign aglow
Signs supporting Sen. Ted Cruz vandalized in west Houston
Show More
Michael Strahan comes through for Katy boy teased over suits
Here are the walk-up songs for the Houston Astros
Digital Deal of the Day
Marijuana negatively impacts brains of teen smokers: Study
Is the key to weight loss in a can of beans?
More News