No one injured after officer shoots at armed homeowner while checking panic alarm, HPD says

The officer said he saw a man, who later identified himself as the homeowner, point a gun at him. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer fired his weapon while responding to a panic alarm at a home in Kingwood, according to the department.

Police said the officer was walking around the outside of the home at about 12:26 a.m. Thursday in the 5500 block of August Hill Drive. That's near the East Fork of the San Jacinto River.

The officer allegedly saw a man pointing a gun at him from inside the house, so the cop fired his weapon. No one was hit.

That's when the man immediately said he was the homeowner.

Officers said the owner was asleep, and there may have been a mix-up involving the alarm. It turned out to be a false alarm.

