Crime Stoppers looking for attempted kidnapper in 2-year-old case

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are asking for your help in identifying a sketch of a suspect after a mother had to fight off a man who tried to kidnap her child, and exposed himself in the process.

The incident happened in May 2018 in northwest Houston on North Houston Rosslyn Road.

According to the mother, the man pushed her, causing her to fall. He then allegedly ran away with the child and pulled his pants down to expose himself.

The mother ran after the suspect, fought him, and was able to grab her child.



The mother described the suspect as having a medium brown complexion with a thin build. She believes he's 5'6" or 5'7".

Most notably, the mother says he has a surgical scar on his left arm.



Although the incident happened two years ago, police are just now releasing the sketches, drawn by a forensic sketch artist.



If you have any information, you're urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

If your information leads to an arrest, you could get up to a $5,000 reward.

