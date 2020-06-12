Couple on the run for business fires during riots in Minnesota may be moving toward Texas

ST. PAUL, Minnesota (KTRK) -- Officials are looking for a man and his girlfriend who are persons of interests in the investigations of several business fires during the recent riots in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering two rewards of up to $5,000 each for information that leads to the apprehension of Jose Felan, Jr. and Mena Dyaha Yousif.

Investigators say video of Felan went viral, and both have since fled.




"The decision made by some to terrorize our city through their dangerous and unlawful acts of arson was an affront to our community and those who were peacefully exercising their first amendment rights," said Saint Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell. "Now, more than ever, is the time for all of us to work together to hold these offenders accountable and to continue our work together to keep Saint Paul safe for everyone."



The couple is believed to be traveling south, according to the ATF.

"Felan has multiple felony convictions including drug offenses, burglary, and aggravated assault," said ATF in a statement.

Authorities said Felan has a distinctive mole on his outer left arm and a tattoo with the name "Mena" with a large crown on the inside of his right forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ATF by sending an email to ATFTips@atf.gov. You can also submit information via www.ReportIt.com. Tipsters can also call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477).
