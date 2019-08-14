Atascocita students speak out after classmate accused of threatening to bomb plane

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Threats were allegedly posted to social media back on Aug. 3 when Hector Fernando Fonseca was at Bush Intercontinental Airport waiting to get on a flight.

Fonseca is now facing serious charges over Snapchat posts.

Humble ISD has confirmed the teenager is a junior at Atascocita High School, and he went before a judge who set a bond of $15,000.

Documents state he was with his father, both getting on a United flight from Houston to Guatemala.

While sitting in the airport, the teen allegedly posted a photo on Snapchat of himself with the caption "blow this (expletive) up," and then another photo taken on the airplane.

A representative from SnapChat emailed the posts to the FBI on Aug. 4 and then HPD got involved, arresting the teen when he returned on Aug. 10.

"People don't think before they post things, and they should start doing that a lot more," a student said.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.

RELATED:
Agents arrest Humble teen accused of making threats to blow up plane on Snapchat
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonbombingbush intercontinental airportairport securityairplane
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Scattered storms and slightly cooler temps for some
Charges against mom expected after boy killed by car: police
6 police officers shot in Philadelphia | LIVE COVERAGE
Dare led teen to get sucked into water park drain: Sheriff
Will HISD schools make the grade to avoid state takeover?
Mom says she tore muscle during panic at Memorial City Mall
'I'm sorry, bro': Accused robber begs with guard and gets shot
Show More
Deputy charged with DWI in crash after leaving Astros game
Dow plunges 800 points after recession signs emerge
Thieves steal dozens of sneakers from new store in SW Houston
Statue of Liberty inscription is about Europeans: Trump official
Whitney Mercilus continues charitable work with Returning 2 Learning
More TOP STORIES News