Atascocita students speak out after classmate accused of threatening to bomb plane

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Threats were allegedly posted to social media back on Aug. 3 when Hector Fernando Fonseca was at Bush Intercontinental Airport waiting to get on a flight.Fonseca is now facing serious charges over Snapchat posts.Humble ISD has confirmed the teenager is a junior at Atascocita High School, and he went before a judge who set a bond of $15,000.Documents state he was with his father, both getting on a United flight from Houston to Guatemala.While sitting in the airport, the teen allegedly posted a photo on Snapchat of himself with the caption "blow this (expletive) up," and then another photo taken on the airplane.A representative from SnapChat emailed the posts to the FBI on Aug. 4 and then HPD got involved, arresting the teen when he returned on Aug. 10."People don't think before they post things, and they should start doing that a lot more," a student said.